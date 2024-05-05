Wichita woman, serving life sentence in killing of her toddler, dies in prison

A 36-year-old Wichita woman, serving a life sentence for the May 2007 killing of her 20-month-old daughter, died in prison on Saturday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

Asa Hashanna Adams was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the Topeka Correctional Facility where she has been since being sentenced in September 2008, when she was 21.

“Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived,” the KDOC said in a news release. “Adams was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.”

The KDOC and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.

Adams was convicted in the death of her 20-month-old daughter, Shymir Turner, who died six days after EMS was called when the girl had a seizure in the bath tub. The girl had blunt-force trauma to the head, body and scalding burns to her legs from the bath.

Adams would have first been eligible for parole in May 2027.

Adams has 127 disciplinary reports from her time in prison, according to KDOC records.