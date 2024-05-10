Wichita Transit, Paratransit free until further notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Transit posted on Facebook Thursday saying the transit will be free for the time being.

Wichita Transit did not give a reason for making the fare-free in the post, but the decision comes after a cyber attack affected pay services and phone lines to schedule paratransit rides.

The Facebook post said all Wichita Transit and Paratransit services have been made free.

If you are already approved for paratransit and need assistance, call 316-352-4824 or 316-352-4810.

