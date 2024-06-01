Wichita is third most affordable place to live in U.S., according to this ranking. See why.

If you’re looking for a more affordable place to live than Wichita, you may have very few options, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

Wichita was ranked third in the 25 cheapest places to live in the U.S. by the company, ranking right below Huntsville, Alabama, and right before Springfield, Missouri. Fort Wayne, Indiana. took first place.

The company ranked 25 cities based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Department of Labor and internal sources.

Wichita took third place based on the median household income of $71,484, median home price of $173,799 and monthly median rent of $1,079. The unemployment rate currently sits at 5.86%, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In comparison, Fort Wayne has a reported $71,507 median household income and a median home price of $169,485. U.S. News & World Report cited a monthly median rent of $1,078.

“One benefit of living in Wichita is the cost of living, which is below the national median. Housing prices and rental rates are inexpensive compared to what you’d find in coastal cities. Residents here tend to spend about the same on daily expenses like groceries and utilities as the average American. However, Kansas has some of the highest sales taxes in the nation,” the report reads.

U.S. News & World Report’s 10 cheapest places to live

Here are U.S. News & World Report’s 10 most affordable places to live in the U.S. this year:

Fort Wayne, IN Huntsville, AL Wichita, KS Springfield, MO Davenport, IA Hickory, NC Montgomery, AL Green Bay, WI Little Rock, AR Oklahoma City, OK

What are the best places to live in 2024?

Not only did Wichita make the cheapest places to live ranking, it also made it on the overall best places to live in the U.S. The city ranked 72nd in 150 cities.

Naples, Florida, took first place in that category, followed by Boise, Idaho, and Colorado Springs.

Here are the ten best places to live in the U.S., from U.S. News & World Report:

Naples, FL Boise, ID Colorado Springs, CO Greensville, SC Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC Huntsville, AL Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX Boulder, CO