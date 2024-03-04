Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestra hosts spring concert
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestra hosted its spring concert Sunday.
Over 200 students have been working towards the concert since August.
For many, this is a chance to work on challenging music pieces with others who share their passion for the art.
“I know I’ve advanced a lot working with these ensemble groups. It’s helped my confidence, it’s helped my team working skills and my practicing abilities and just learning how to do what I need to do to be a professional musician through this has just been wonderful,” said Joshua Stroot, a principle tuba player.
Auditions for the youth orchestra begin in May. For more details, click here.
