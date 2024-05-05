Wichita sits in area where a ‘few strong long track tornadoes’ are possible, NWS says

A large swath of Kansas is expected to see dangerous thunderstorms Monday and Wichita is forecast to fall into an area where the most severe weather could occur.

That area — which includes Wichita near the top northeast corner, most of Pratt County in the northwest and south into Oklahoma — has a higher chance than other parts of the state for seeing “a few strong long track tornadoes,” winds up to 80 mph and up to softball-size hail, the National Weather Service in Wichita said just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Wichita is most likely to see thunderstorms from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

“The greatest potential for higher-end severe weather could shift further south into Oklahoma,” the NWS in Wichita said. “There is also potential for higher-end severe weather to expand further east across the southern Flint Hills of SE KS.”

Much of central and eastern Kansas are the area that could also see tornadoes, up to two-inch diameter hails and winds up to 70 mph.

Here is our latest timing graphic for Monday's severe weather potential. #kswx pic.twitter.com/jESD3ZaLLC — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 5, 2024