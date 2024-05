Wichita schools will offer free summer meals from May 28-July 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will offer free summer meals from May 28 – July 26.

Sites across Wichita will offer breakfast and lunch. No application or registration is required, and any child in the community can participate.

There are some stipulations:

Meals must be consumed on-site; Children can take one fruit or grain from their meal off-site to eat later

Children must be present; parents and guardians cannot pick up meals on behalf of their kids

Menus:

Adults are welcome to purchase a meal

Adult breakfast price: $3.00

Adult lunch price: $5.25

Please bring exact change; site staff do not carry money

Site Name Site Address Dates Open Days Open Breakfast Times Lunch Times Adams Elementary 1002 Oliver Wichita, 67208 06/03/2024 – 06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 12:15pm – 12:45pm Anderson Elementary 2945 S. Victoria Ave. Wichita, 67216 06/03/2024 – 06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 12:15pm – 12:45pm Atwater Center 2755 E. 19th St. Wichita, 67214 06/03/2024 – 07/26/2024 Monday – Friday n/a 11:25am – 11:55am Benton Elementary 338 S Woodchuck Ln, Wichita, 67209 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:00am – 8:30am 12:00pm – 12:30pm BGCSCK Opportunity 2400 N. Opportunity Drive, Wichita, 67219 06/03/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday 8:00am – 8:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Black Elementary 1045 N. High Wichita, 67203 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:45am – 9:15am 12:00pm – 12:30pm Boston Rec Center 6655 E. Zimmerly St. Wichita, 67207 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday n/a 12:00pm – 12:30pm Chisholm Trail Elementary 6015 Independence St. Park City, 67219 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:00pm – 12:30pm Christa McAuliffe Academy 2055 S. 143rd St. E. Wichita, 67230 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 11:30am – 12:00pm College Hill Elementary 211 N. Clifton Ave. Wichita, 67208 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:15pm – 12:45pm Colvin Elementary 2820 S Roosevelt StWichita, 67210 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday n/a 12:30pm – 1:00pm Dodge Elementary 4801 W. 2nd St. N. Wichita, 67212 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Earhart Elementary 4401 N Arkansas Ave Wichita, 67204 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:00pm – 12:30pm Edgemoor Rec Center 5815 E. 9th St. NWichita, 67208 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday 8:45am – 9:15am 12:45pm – 1:15pm Enders Elementary 3030 S Osage St Wichita, 67217 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Enterprise Elementary 3605 S. Gold St. Wichita, 67217 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Evergreen Rec Center 2700 N WoodlandWichita, 67204 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday n/a 12:00pm – 12:30pm Gammon Elementary 3240 N Rushwood St Wichita, 67226 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:15pm – 12:45pm Griffith Elementary 1802 s. Bluff St. Wichita 67218 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:00pm – 12:30pm Horace Mann Academy 1243 N. Market St. Wichita, 67214 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 11:30am – 12:00pm Hyde Elementary 210 N. Oliver Ave Wichita, 67208 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Isely Elementary 5256 N. Woodlawn Blvd. Wichita, 67226 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Jefferson Elementary 4615 E Orme St Wichita, 67218 06/03/2024 -06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 12:00pm -12:30pm Kensler Elementary 1030 N Wilbur Ln Wichita, 67212 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:45am – 9:15am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Linwood Rec Center 1901 S. Kansas, Wichita, 67211 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:45pm – 1:15pm McCollom Elementary 1201 N. Waddington Ave. Wichita, 67212 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Orchard Rec Center 4808 W 9th St NWichita, 67212 05/28/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:45pm – 1:15pm Price Harris Elementary 706 N. Armour St. Wichita, 67206 05/28/2024 – 07/19/2024 Monday – Friday 9:00am – 9:30am 12:30pm – 1:00pm Spaght Elementary 2316 E. 10th St. N. Wichita, 67214 06/03/2024 -06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 12:45pm – 1:15pm St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 1525 N LorraineWichita, 67214 06/03/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Friday 8:00am – 8:45am 11:45am – 12:30pm The Center 1914 E 11th Wichita 67214 07/01/2024 -07/26/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:00am – 10:00am 12:00pm – 1:00pm Washington Elementary 424 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Wichita, 67214 06/03/2024 -06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 1:00pm – 1:30pm White Elementary 5148 S. Kansas St. Wichita, 67216 06/03/2024 -06/27/2024 Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 10:00am 12:45pm – 1:15pm Woodland Elementary 1705 N Salina Ave, Wichita, 67203 06/03/2024 -07/12/2024 Monday – Thursday 8:30am – 9:00am 12:30pm – 1:00pm

For more on the program, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.