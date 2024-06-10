Wichita Pride taking precautions after FBI warning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pride events going on this month could be in danger. The FBI issued a warning, saying foreign terrorist organizations could target events for attacks this year in particular.

The FBI’s warning has authorities continuing to push safety measures at pride events.

Wichita already has security measures in place for parades and events, including those that fall in pride month.

Wichita pride’s popular annual pride parade is yet to come. Preparations for that have already started.

A big part of planning for pride is making sure events are secure.

“The number one thing for us of course is safety of everybody at all the events,” said Jim Hall, Wichita Pride President.

WPD’s measures include having officers at every event and monitoring social media and the dark web for any potential threat.

They also have a police officer assigned to the FBI task force who is in communication with federal agents about any potential threats.

“Those who are marching in an event, we want them to have fun, we want them to enjoy themselves… and we will make sure that they are protected,” said Andrew Ford, public information officer with the Wichita Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.