​Wichita police searching for robbery suspects

WICHITA, Kans. – Wichita Police are searching for two suspects connected to a robbery investigation of at least one Walgreens.

Sedgwick County dispatch describes the suspect as two white males, ages 16-to-20- years old.

One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink facemask.

The second person was wearing all black.

Dispatch said they are looking into if this is connected to other Walgreens robberies in the area but could not confirm.

They also say no knife or gun was used.

Dispatch could not give a description of the vehicle.

