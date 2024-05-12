Wichita police make arrest in homicide investigation, ID victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man from Wichita on Friday as part of their ongoing investigation into the homicide of 35-year-old Isaiah Gails.

The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm.

The WPD does not identify suspects until charges are filed in their case.

The case is being presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

The WPD is urging anyone with information related to the case to contact detectives at 316-268-4407. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

An investigation is ongoing.

