Wichita officer who changed answer on form before Cedric Lofton’s death loses license

A former Wichita police officer who changed his answers on a form to leave Cedric “CJ” Lofton at a juvenile lockup where Lofton died after corrections workers held him to the floor for nearly 40 minutes has had his police license revoked.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, which oversees officer certifications, posted the four-page revocation for Ryan O’Hare on Feb. 20.

It is not clear why his license was revoked. Unlike most other revocation documents, the one for O’Hare does not detail the reason.

KSCPOST executive director Doug Schroeder said that it is because O’Hare was not interviewed for the organization’s investigation.

On the day of the scheduled investigation interview, O’ Hare’s lawyer told the commission that O’ Hare wished to cancel the interview.

“[O ‘Hare] declined to be interviewed and therefore did not cooperate with the Commission investigation,” the revocation summary read.

In a phone call, Schroeder said the “underlying initial reason that we requested an interview I cannot disclose.”

He would not confirm if the investigation was because O’Hare changed the answers on the 17-year-old Lofton’s juvenile intake center form. The investigation, according to KSCPOST, started because O’Hare may have “engaged in unprofessional conduct” as defined by rules and regulations of the organization.

KSCPOST can revoke an officer’s certification if the officer “knowingly submitted false or misleading documents” or “provides false information or otherwise fails to cooperate in a commission investigation,” according to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.

O’Hare, who worked for the Wichita Police Department from Aug. 10, 2020 to Oct. 17, 2022, could not be reached for comment.

The night Lofton died, his foster father had called 911 requesting a mental health evaluation for him. Instead, he was arrested and taken to juvenile lockup.

O’Hare originally checked “yes” on a Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake Assessment Center form, which would have prompted that Lofton be taken to the hospital. He changed his answers after consulting with other officers.

The change led to a fatal encounter with officers at the intake center.

County officials, family members, juvenile advocates and at least one Wichita police officer on the night of the arrest said Lofton should have been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, court records show.

Those records stem from an ongoing civil lawsuit brought by Lofton’s brother, which names as defendants O’Hare, other Wichita police officers who interacted with Lofton that night and the county corrections officers who held the teen down.

In an email obtained by The Eagle in 2023, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he was unable to file criminal charges against O’Hare because he could not prove the officer intentionally lied on the form.

