Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing her son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday morning, Kylee Hodges pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 14-year-old son. The victim, Claude Hodges Jr., was found after police shot the mother to end a standoff at her apartment complex.

Claude Hodges (Courtesy Hodges family)

Police went to the Hodges’ apartment in west Wichita on Jan. 28 to check on the son’s safety. The child’s parents were no longer together and shared custody, 50-50, according to Claude Hodges Sr.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the mother allegedly met officers with a gun, and a standoff began. It ended early on Jan. 29 with SWAT officers shooting the mother and finding the son’s body in a bedroom. He had been shot.

The mother was rushed to the hospital for surgery. When she was released, she was charged with her son’s murder.

In May, the court found Kylee competent to stand trial.

Kylee was scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week, but she chose to plead to the murder charge instead. Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for July.

