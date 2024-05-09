Wichita man who threatened to kill President Biden sentenced to 21 months in jail

A Wichita man has been charged with threatening the president, following two social media posts and an encounter with police officers. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — A Wichita man with severe developmental delays and mental health issues faces 21 months in jail after he threatened to kill President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced the sentencing of 28-year-old Cody McCormick on Wednesday. McCormick pleaded guilty to one count of making a threat against the president of the United States.

McCormick is accused of sending a Wichita television station a Facebook message outlining his plan to murder Biden on April 23, 2023. McCormick also sent a Facebook message to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office that stated “it’s my job to kill and finish him” on the same day.

Court documents describe his threats as a cry for help. Also on April 23, McCormick tried to “commit suicide by cop.” His mother, Linn, called the police after Cody made suicidal threats, according to court files. Linn later told agents he had been off his medications for a month and hadn’t been able to get refills.

When the police showed up, he began walking toward Wichita officers and “asked the officers to shoot him,” court documents state. He also complained about a lack of help for his mental illnesses, saying “I need to be in a state hospital.” Court documents describe him as a person who has “suffered developmental delays and severe mental health issues all his life.”

“These issues started prior to birth when his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and cut off the oxygen to his brain causing mild intellectual disabilities,” his sentencing memorandum said. “Cody’s mental health issues stem from a variety of abuse, physical, emotional, and sexual.”

Officers took him into custody at Ascension Via Christi Behavioral Health Center, where U.S. Secret Service agents interviewed him on April 24, 2023. McCormick told them his intent was “to kill Joe Biden if I don’t get the help I need,” according to court documents.

McCormick has been held in custody since his arrest on April 24, 2023.

The post Wichita man who threatened to kill President Biden sentenced to 21 months in jail appeared first on Kansas Reflector.