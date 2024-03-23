Wichita man sentenced in fatal shooting during drug deal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday, where he was sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting during a drug deal on July 1, 2023.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney told KSN that Tobias Love was sentenced to 109 months in prison, which equals out to nine years and one month.

Love was charged on July 10, 2023, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of distribution of marijuana.

Court documents show he accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder and distribution of marijuana.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. Glendale St. around 6:30 p.m. on July 1. When they arrived, they found Jaron Reed with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating, a 20-year-old shooting victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was treated and then taken to WPD investigations for further questioning.

Wichita police alleged that the two victims met for a drug deal, and shots were fired.

