Wichita man sentenced for drugged-driving crash that killed 74-year-old woman

A 35-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a deadly traffic collision on May 29, 2021, where he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Michael Wayne Walker tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and tetrahydrocannabinol in the aftermath of the crash that killed 74-year-old Rita Hawkins of Wichita, court records show.

Wichita police have said Hawkins was a passenger in a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer that was hit head-on by a 2005 Kia Sorento in the westbound lanes of Pawnee near Glenn, in south Wichita. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Walker was eastbound on Pawnee, crossed the center line and slammed into the Mitsubishi, police have said.

Hawkins was in the Mitsubishi with her sister, who was driving, and her brother-in-law, records show. All were trapped in the vehicle and had to be hospitalized after the crash, police have said.

Hawkins died at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital the same day. She was a 1967 South High School graduate who was “special needs, loving, kind, caring, and just beautiful inside and out,” according to her obituary.

Walker, who was arrested after a field sobriety test, initially told police he was traveling west on Pawnee when the crash occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court. He later admitted while at the hospital for a blood draw that he had crossed “over a line and hit someone,” although he characterized the crash as “an accident,” the affidavit says.

Lab results from his blood testing later showed that “Walker was a drug impaired driver,” according to the affidavit.

Norfentanyl is a major metabolite of fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid originally developed as a painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the psychoactive substance in cannabis, or marijuana.

Walker pleaded guilty in January to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery, Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, said.

District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Walker on Wednesday, Dillon said.

