Wichita man killed in Monday morning crash

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was killed in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m., 62-year-old Bennett Kinkelaar was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Van northbound in the 12000 block of S. Gypsum Valley Rd., 7 miles south of Gypsum.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, Kinkelaar left the roadway to the right. The van he was driving entered a field, hit a tree and traveled several hundred yards until coming to a stop upright.

Kinkelaar was pronounced dead at the scene.

