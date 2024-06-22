Wichita man charged with murder in Father’s Day killing, cut ankle monitor, on run

Wichita police are looking for a 33-year-old man — charged with murder in a Father’s Day barbecue killing — after he cut his ankle monitor, police said Friday.

Eric Gonzalez-Gutierrez reportedly left the barbecue, June 16, after getting into an argument with 28-year-old Aron Lara of Wichita. Police said Gonzalez-Gutierrez then went home and got a rifle, came back and opened fire, killing Lara. A 22-year-old man also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm after two people with the victim returned fire.

The shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Jackson.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez, of Wichita, was arrested June 17 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, records show. Charges of premeditated first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon were filed Thursday.

It appears that part of his bond included having an ankle monitor.

Police said after 3 p.m. Friday that he violated the terms of his pre-trial restrictions by cutting the ankle monitor.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez has been charged in multiple cases in recent years only to have the charges dismissed, court records show. Charges of aggravated battery, robbery and battery were dismissed from a 2021 case and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed from a 2016 case.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gonzalez-Gutierrez is asked to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.