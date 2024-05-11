Wichita man arrested on suspicion of murder in parking lot killing earlier in week

A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a killing at Kwik Shop earlier in the week, according to an arrest report released Saturday morning.

The man was arrested Friday at the Towne East Square mall on suspicion of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal discharge of a firearm, records show.

He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail around 1 a.m. Saturday.

His arrest is in connection to the Monday morning killing of 35-year-old Isaiah Gails.

Gails died after being shot in a car he was driving in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop convenience store in the 2800 block of East Douglas. The car then rolled across the street and it crashed into a building.

This appears to be at least the city’s 18th homicide this year, according to reports released by police. There were 11 at this time last year.