Wichita man arrested after early morning shooting, chase that damaged vehicles, police say

A 24-year-old Wichita man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting near Central and I-135.

The man also led police on a vehicle chase that ended after he crashed into two other vehicles and ran off on foot, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery from the shooting and two counts of aggravated battery “intentionally driving his vehicle into two other vehicles while trying to evade officers during the pursuit,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

A 27-year-old Wichita woman was shot in the upper leg at a home in the 600 block of North New York, police said. EMS took her to the hospital, and she is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported at 7:15 a.m.

Rebolledo said the victim and suspect are acquaintances and police are still working to determine what led to the shooting. He didn’t know who lived at the home.

A 911 caller reported “a male came in and shot a female in the upper leg area and then fled in the unknown vehicle,” according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications dispatcher.

Police following up on leads spotted the suspect in a vehicle shortly after the 911 call, leading to a car chase.

“During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles near 7300 E. Kellogg, rendering the suspect’s vehicle disabled,” Rebolledo said. “The suspect then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers.”

One of the drivers was checked by EMS as a precaution; the other driver declined medical treatment.