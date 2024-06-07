Wichita man arrested for alleged sexual assault

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting someone.

According to the Wichita Police Department, on June 5, officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a sexual assault.

Once there, officers met with an adult who reported that they had been sexually assaulted by someone they knew at an address in the 1500 block of N. Pinecrest St.

Following an investigation, officers arrested a 36-year-old man.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

This case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for review and formal charging.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Sexual assault victims can find resources here and here.

