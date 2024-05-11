Wichita man, 29, killed in early morning shooting, police say

A 29-year-old Wichita man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

EMS took Nestor Rivera to a hospital where he later died. First responders found him with gunshot wound to his upper body when they responded to a shooting at 12:24 a.m. in the 700 block of East 57th Street South, which is between Broadway and I-35.

“Wichita Police investigators have identified all involved parties and are conducting interviews to determine the circumstances that led to this incident,” Gupilan said in a news release.

This appears to be at least the city’s 19th homicide this year, according to reports released by police. There were 11 at this time last year.