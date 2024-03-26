The Wichita Falls Transfer Station is again open to the public. The station on Lawrence Road was closed several days for repairs to the scales.

The city said in a press release those repairs have been completed.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls Transfer Station again open to the public