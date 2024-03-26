Wichita Falls Transfer Station again open to the public
The Wichita Falls Transfer Station is again open to the public. The station on Lawrence Road was closed several days for repairs to the scales.
The city said in a press release those repairs have been completed.
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls Transfer Station again open to the public