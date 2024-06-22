Wichita Falls police: Man and woman dead in possible murder-suicide at local apartments

A man and a woman are dead in what witnesses describe as a murder-suicide on Saturday, according to a Wichita Falls police media release.

At 12:26 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to investigate gunshots at Highpoint apartments in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.

They discovered a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, according to the media release.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported by AMR to United Regional Health Care System where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the man and woman, who are believed to be in a dating relationship, were arguing as they walked away from the apartment building. The man began shooting at the woman, and then he shot himself in the parking lot.

Police were told the woman was pregnant, and the man was the father of the child, according to the media release.

Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene of the shooting and executed a search warrant on an apartment in the building.

The names of the man and woman were not provided in the media release.

The shooting marks the fifth murder for the year 2024 in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police said this was an isolated incident, and residents are safe.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police: Man and woman dead in possible murder-suicide