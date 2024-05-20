Wichita Falls lakes rise above 70 percent

For the first time since Sept. 12, 2022 the combined levels of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo are above 70 percent. The city of Wichita Falls reported the level rose 6.3 percent in the past week.

Lake Arrowhead stood at 74.2 percent, and Lake Kickapoo climbed to 73.4 percent of capacity.

Wichita Falls lake levels rose above 70 percent for the first time in nearly two years.

The total for the two primary reservoirs is now 74 percent with more rain on the way.

Lake Kemp, which also contributes to the water supply, was almost full Monday, registering 93.1 percent.

Although the lakes have risen above drought levels, water customers will remain under Stage 1 drought restrictions until the City Council votes to lift the restrictions. The item was not on Tuesday's agenda.

Rain returns to the North Texas forecast Wednesday and stays through Thursday.

As of Monday, Wichita Falls had officially received 16.96 inches of rain in 2024 compared to the normal of 9.5 inches by this date in the year.

