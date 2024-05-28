The Wichita Falls area did not entirely escape tornadoes Saturday but lucked out compared to other parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

A tornado was confirmed about a mile northeast of Windthorst at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. It was observed to stay on the ground for about 10 minutes as it moved to the northeast. Damage was reported to some buildings, and wires and tree limbs were knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

Another tornado touched down about 5 miles west of Bluegrove in Clay County at 5:37 p.m. No injuries or significant damage was reported.

Hailstones up to 3 inches in diameter were reported in the supercell thunderstorms that moved across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

North Texas has a chance of more storms through the coming week although on Tuesday the Storm Prediction Center said the tornado threat was low.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area escapes worst of weekend tornadoes