Wichita County grand jury indicts Abilene man on multiple child sex charges

A former Wichita Falls man has been indicted on nine counts of sexual offenses against children alleged to have happened in Wichita County.

Milburn Joe Bates Jr., now of Abilene, was being held Monday in the Wichita County Jail on $1.6 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

He was originally jailed on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three charges of indecency with a child by contact. He has been held in jail since his arrest March 12.

Indictments issued by a Wichita County grand jury late last week allege instances of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child through sexual contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

His total bail rose to $1.6 million.

Anyone charged with crimes is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

The allegations involve incidents alleged to have happened between 2008 and 2014.

Police affidavits filed at the time of his arrest indicated the alleged abuse involved two girls that began when the children were as young as 6 years old.

According to allegations in the affidavits, a woman notified Iowa Park police in September 2023 about incidents that may have happened in her homes in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls. A schoolteacher also came forward after hearing of an outcry by a girl.

In a forensic interview at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, one victim, now an adult, recalled Bates coming into her bedroom when she was in elementary school, sexually abusing her and taking illicit pictures of her, according to allegations in affidavits.

A second girl also recounted incidents of sexual abuse by Bates.

The affidavits claim Bates told police he didn't recall the incidents and was 99.9 percent sure he didn't do it.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony and can result in up to life imprisonment in case of a conviction. Continuous sexual abuse of a child is also a first-degree felony that can carry up to a life sentence but has no provision for parole. Indecency with a child can carry a sentence up to 20 years in prison.

