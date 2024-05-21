Wichita City Council to modify fireworks ordinance, approve flooding fix on street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will decide whether to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

If approved, the ordinance would be modified to allow for fireworks during the longer holiday weekend. Aerial fireworks would allowed to be legally discharged from July 3 through July 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed to be discharged from June 27–July 5 from 10 a.m. until midnight. Safe and Sane fireworks include fountains, sparklers, smoke balls, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels, most novelty fireworks, toy-trick noisemakers, and crackling fireworks.

In addition, the ordinance would be modified to mirror state statutes, making it illegal to:

Ignite fireworks from a bicycle, motorcycle, electric scooter, car or other motor vehicle

Ignite fireworks within 50 feet of a fireworks stand

Possess or ignite non-consumer grade fireworks

Engage in the manufacture of fireworks for sale or personal use without a permit issued by the State of Kansas; and

Engage in pyrotechnic show without a permit

Bleckley Drive Drainage project

The council will also decide whether to spend millions to fix flooding on Bleckley Drive in east Wichita.

The City of Wichita started looking at the problem in the late 1990s. Council member Brandon Johnson says the project is large and expensive.

“When you see the flooding that’s occurred there, it can move whole vehicles, people could drown, on bad rainy days when school is in session those kids probably couldn’t cross the street. To me, it’s more important to get that solved,” said Johnson.

