Wichita business owner who took money without doing work has to pay more than $33,000

The owner of a Wichita business agreed to pay more than $33,000 after taking money from a west Wichita couple in 2022 for cabinetry work and not completing the work, according to court documents.

Of that money, Mark Benoit, who owns Wood Specialties by Mark, will have to pay $22,400 to the couple who paid him for the work in two checks back in February and March 2022. The other money comes from penalties and court fees.

Benoit will also have a two-year probationary period with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division. The business, which court documents say Benoit operates out of his home at 2156 South Mead, is not registered with the Kansas secretary of state.

As part of the agreement, Benoit will pay $1,000 a month starting in April to the couple, who are in their 60s.

After Benoit didn’t deliver on the work, the couple filed a police report last April and a complaint in November with the consumer protection division. A few weeks later, an investigator with the DA’s office met with Benoit at his home where he operates his business.

“Defendant admitted he owes the (couple) a full refund, but did not have assets available to make them whole at this time,” according to court documents filed Feb. 28. “Defendant showed ... investigator a few cabinets that he alleged were constructed for the (couple) ... Defendant agreed to provide a full refund and use the cabinets for another project.”

He also said he was not a licensed electrician but listed electrical work in the contract with the couple, the document says.

The total Benoit will have to pay is $33,097.

The DA’s Office “cautions against paying significant amounts of money for home improvement projects up front before receiving the goods and services covered by the contract. Estimates and bids should be in writing that clearly indicates your expectations from the supplier including the scope of work and cost. When entering into a contract you should request a copy signed by all parties.”