Here’s which Wichita-area teams punched a ticket to Kansas high school state basketball

Sub-state championships were played on Friday night in Class 6A girls and Class 5A boys brackets, as teams punched their ticket to next week’s Kansas high school basketball state tournaments.

Below is a list of state qualifiers and scores from sub-state finals.

Kansas high school basketball state qualifiers

Class 6A girls

Shawnee Mission South (21-1)

Wichita Heights (20-2)

Derby (19-3)

Olathe South (18-4)

Blue Valley North (18-4)

Shawnee Mission Northwest (16-6)

Washburn Rural (15-7)

Manhattan (11-10)

Class 5A boys

Maize South (22-0)

Topeka Highland Park (21-1)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (19-3)

Kansas City Piper (19-3)

Shawnee Heights (19-3)

Andover (18-4)

De Soto (18-4)

Great Bend (17-5)

KSHSAA sub-state championship scores

Class 6A girls

Blue Valley North 39, Blue Valley Northwest 35

Derby 69, Wichita East 38

Manhattan 45, Liberal 39

Olathe South 59, Blue Valley 33

Shawnee Mission Northwest 56, Olathe West 51 (OT)

Shawnee Mission South 47, Olathe North 32

Washburn Rural 47, Wichita South 34

Wichita Heights 43, Wichita Southeast 25

Class 5A boys

Andover 69, Topeka West 61

De Soto 68, Pittsburg 48

Great Bend 69, Hutchinson 54

Highland Park 80, Bonner Springs 48

Kansas City Piper 67, Blue Valley Southwest 57

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72, Goddard 42

Maize South 56, Andover Central 31

Shawnee Heights 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 62 (OT)