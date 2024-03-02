Here’s which Wichita-area teams punched a ticket to Kansas high school state basketball
Sub-state championships were played on Friday night in Class 6A girls and Class 5A boys brackets, as teams punched their ticket to next week’s Kansas high school basketball state tournaments.
Below is a list of state qualifiers and scores from sub-state finals.
Kansas high school basketball state qualifiers
Class 6A girls
Shawnee Mission South (21-1)
Wichita Heights (20-2)
Derby (19-3)
Olathe South (18-4)
Blue Valley North (18-4)
Shawnee Mission Northwest (16-6)
Washburn Rural (15-7)
Manhattan (11-10)
Class 5A boys
Maize South (22-0)
Topeka Highland Park (21-1)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (19-3)
Kansas City Piper (19-3)
Shawnee Heights (19-3)
Andover (18-4)
De Soto (18-4)
Great Bend (17-5)
KSHSAA sub-state championship scores
Class 6A girls
Blue Valley North 39, Blue Valley Northwest 35
Derby 69, Wichita East 38
Manhattan 45, Liberal 39
Olathe South 59, Blue Valley 33
Shawnee Mission Northwest 56, Olathe West 51 (OT)
Shawnee Mission South 47, Olathe North 32
Washburn Rural 47, Wichita South 34
Wichita Heights 43, Wichita Southeast 25
Class 5A boys
Andover 69, Topeka West 61
De Soto 68, Pittsburg 48
Great Bend 69, Hutchinson 54
Highland Park 80, Bonner Springs 48
Kansas City Piper 67, Blue Valley Southwest 57
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72, Goddard 42
Maize South 56, Andover Central 31
Shawnee Heights 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 62 (OT)