Here are Wichita-area schools, businesses with closings due to possible severe weather

Ahead of the severe weather forecast for Wichita and the surrounding area Monday night, schools and businesses are adjusting their plans.

The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerous thunderstorms in southern Kansas on Monday, with the threat of 80 miles-per-hour winds, softball-sized hail and possible tornadoes. Accuweather issued a rare “extreme risk” of tornadoes for the central United States.

The Wichita area is expected to see severe thunderstorms develop from 4 to 11 p.m.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will affect the region this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be severe, capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The greatest severe weather threat will be over southern Kansas and Oklahoma. #kswx pic.twitter.com/xFCCx32dji — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 6, 2024

Here’s an active list of closings in the area. This story will be updated as more information on closings become available.

Wichita Public Schools

The Wichita school district announced on social media that all evening practices and events within the district are canceled. Latchkey will continue as planned, but parents are encouraged to pick up their students as early as possible.

The Board of Education meeting is expected to go on, but in-person student recognitions are canceled.

Maize school district

Like Wichita, all of Maize Public Schools’ after-school activities are canceled Monday. Boys & Girls Club is expected to continue as scheduled, but the district is encouraging parents to pick up their students early.

Ascension Medical Group

Ascension Medical Group clinics will be closing early in preparation for the severe weather.

All Ascension clinics will be closed at 3:30 p.m.

Know of a closing in Wichita today due to the weather? Let us know at lsmith@wichitaeagle.com