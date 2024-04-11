WIC families able to buy more fruits, whole grains, veggies, but less juice and milk

The U.S Department of Agriculture announced changes to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children − commonly referred to as WIC − on Tuesday, increasing the increased the amount of money available for low-income families to buy fruits and vegetables but adding restrictions when it comes to juice and dairy.

The announcement finalized changes first proposed in 2022 that mark the first updates to the program in a decade. The changes will make permanent the increases in assistance for fruits and vegetables introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"WIC has a half-century track record of caring for young families," Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a statement announcing the changes. "(The) changes will strengthen WIC by ensuring the foods participants receive reflect the latest nutrition science to support healthy eating and the brightest futures."

The program served nearly 6.6 million people in 2023, including almost 40% of the nation's infants. The changes come after the Biden administration ensured that the program was fully funded for the 2024 fiscal year.

WIC voucher amounts

The WIC program will provide the following voucher amounts in 2024:

Children ages 1 through 4: $26 per month

Pregnant and postpartum women: $47 per month

Breastfeeding women: $52 per month

All state agencies currently comply with these amounts, according to the USDA's frequently asked questions page regarding the changes.

WIC rule changes

The new rules expand access to whole grains, such as quinoa and millet, and canned beans, but reduce allotments for juice and milk.

The rule changes did not include guidance from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommending that only whole grain cereals be buyable with WIC funds. The final rule required that state agencies have 75% of WIC-purchasable cereals be whole grain.

"(The) USDA acknowledges that consuming some non-whole grain cereal can contribute to delivering important nutrients for healthy development, including iron and folate," the department said on an FAQ page.

State agencies have two years to comply with the new rules.

Allison Reynolds, left, serves an afternoon snack to her 3-year-old daughter Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The USDA announced changes to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children Tuesday.

Reaction to the WIC changes

Food security advocates said that the rules changes would help families facing inflationary pressures.

"In a time of rising food insecurity and high food costs, increasing participants’ purchasing power for healthy foods is critical," interim president and CEO of the National WIC Association Georgia Machell said in a statement. "The updates also provide participants with greater choice and flexibility, including a more comprehensive list of culturally appropriate food options, that will make it easier for participants to maximize their benefits."

The changes surrounding dairy drew ire from industry representatives.

"We've not had a good, clear reason as to why they would cut a WIC mom and her children up to three gallons per month of milk," said International Dairy Foods Association president and CEO Michael Dykes said on Fox & Friends First.

The department said that the changes were "science-based."

"NASEM (the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine) recommended reducing the milk amounts to provide a more balanced supplement to participants’ diets," the USDA's FAQ page says. "WIC continues to provide access to and support milk consumption, which important contains nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WIC changes favor whole grains and vegetables, reduce juice and milk