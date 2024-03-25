Why was this ‘Yellowstone’ actor booted off a Texas flight? Something about a face mask

A “Yellowstone” actor was allegedly kicked off a plane in Texas after refusing to sit next to a passenger wearing a face mask.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the Paramount Network show, told his over 500,000 Instagram followers that he was kicked off a plane in Houston over the weekend. Smith, 65, claims it was because he refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a face covering.

“I just got kicked off a plane in umm ... where the hell am I at ... Houston, Texas,” Smith said in a video. “Because I told them that I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

After someone off-screen reminded Smith where he was, he continued in the video saying that he had been drinking but wasn’t “drunk”.

“Yeah I’ve been drinking. I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours,” Smith said. “Yeah I’ve been drinking, but I ain’t drunk. But they throwed me off the plane because I’m drunk.”

Smith continued in the video saying, “You people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bull***t this is.” He then finished the video by reiterating his case.

“I just told them, I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask and I’m off the plane,” Smith said.

Smith has starred on “Yellowstone” since the show began in 2018, appearing in 45 episodes. His character Lloyd Pierce works and lives in the bunkhouse on the ranch.

When is “Yellowstone” coming back with new episodes?

“Yellowstone” fans can finally expect new episodes this fall.

The Paramount Network will air the remainder of “Yellowstone” season 5 in November. The number of episodes to air is yet unknown, but the back half of season 5 will end “Yellowstone” in its current iteration.

A spinoff show is supposedly in the works from series creator Taylor Sheridan, which will be a continuation of sorts for the long-running modern Western drama.

Texas actor Matthew McConaughey is rumored to star in the show and other actors from the original “Yellowstone” series are expected to appear in the spinoff as well, according to Deadline.