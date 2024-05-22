“Why do y'all need us to say this?”: Charlamagne tha God pushes back on “The View” asking why he hasn't endorsed Biden.

Why not endorse Biden? Because if I'm sitting here telling my listeners that, you know, you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy. You have somebody out there who said they want to, you know, suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. You saw this person, you know, try to lead an attempted coup of this country. And I'm telling people that this guy is a threat to democracy. Have you ever read Project 25? There's only two candidates out there. So if I'm saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right? And I've seen y'all do this on The View before. I saw y'all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, hey, you know, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms. I supported Ralph Warnock. I supported John Ossoff, right, in Georgia. He said you should support the people that I've supported. You should support the person who the people I've supported are supporting. That's y'all opportunity to say, well, clearly he's talking about President Biden. Why do y'all need us to say this if we don't feel comfortable saying it? No, no. It's not that we need you to say it. Others do. But I think, I think other folks need to hear, because, you know, one of the things you, I'm sorry, I just jumped you, I'm sorry, but one of the things that we've been talking about is the fact that getting facts out through the media has been very, seems to be very difficult. I feel like I just spewed some facts. Yeah. Yes, but we need you to do it on your show. Well, I think, well, the reality is I think both candidates are trash. So because I, because I'm, but I am going to vote in November and I'm going to vote my best interest and I'm going to vote who I think, you know, can preserve democracy. So if I think both candidates are trash and I don't feel like, you know, endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out here and protect democracy?

View comments