Why wouldn't you stand for the Pledge of Allegiance? Parents, teach kids patriotic values.

In public schools across the country, students are not required to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. (Private schools are different.) Courts have ruled that students in public schools may exercise their right to “silent speech.”

Teachers across Oklahoma are not allowed to force, persuade or recommend students to participate in the pledge, the national anthem and certainly not prayer (allegedly per administrators) for fears of lawsuits.

I was fortunate to have the trust of my students, such that I could ask them to share their viewpoints. I asked why they didn’t stand for the pledge. The top two answers made up 80% of the answers:

No one else stands, so why should I?

It’s not that important to our generation.

There was a third answer, which shook me to the core.

'They hate me,' says student of color

One of the sweetest and smartest girls said this: "They hate me.” I should tell you that she was of color.

Later, I had a private discussion with that student and asked if she would elaborate on her answer. She shared that she believed that the country was run by an establishment that simply hated her.

What are states legislating against DEI afraid of? The truth about our racist history.

What do you say when someone says something so poignantly painful? The last thing I was in the position to do was to question, deny or debate how she felt.

All I could tell her was that I didn’t hate her, and that if anyone did indeed hate her, then they were either bad people or idiots.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

I believe that most of society, especially in Oklahoma, is made up of good people.

However, we have made love and empathy two sides of the same coin. We are capable of love, but we seem to struggle with empathy. Sadly, it seems that today’s political division has made problems worse.

America will stay great because of other Americans

Love is a two-way street.

Why we don’t exemplify to our future leaders the simple truth that an American’s greatest ally will always be another American is a shame because that is how America will stay great!

I quit my job as a teacher after 20 years. Schools are stealing our autonomy.

My parents immigrated to the United States in 1960. One of the best days of my late father’s life was when he, my mother and older brother became citizens of the country that we love. When his grandson (my nephew) graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, Dad was in tears.

If I hadn’t stood for the pledge, my father would have done something about it.

Parents should model patriotic behavior

Retired Col. Greg Barrack, shown with his ROTC students, died recently. Barrack oversaw a Junior ROTC program in Tulsa.

This leads me to my universal conclusion. Parents, you hold the keys! Not only are you responsible for providing love, security, shelter and nutrition, but you are in the best position (legally and morally) to instill the virtues of education, patriotism, hard work and family onto our kids. Only you can enforce homework, bedtime, use of technology and other disciplines that will make your kids the people you hope them to be.

Finally, I want to honor retired Col. Greg Barrack, who passed away recently. Col. Barrack oversaw the Junior ROTC program at my school. His classroom was a sanctuary where teachers and students could freely discuss the importance of patriotism. Why administrators would not allow that privilege to all corners of the school is debatable, because I’m pretty sure that no jury in the state of Oklahoma would ever give financial rewards to kids for the pain and suffering of standing at attention for our country.

K. John Lee is a rookie teacher at Tulsa Memorial High School.

K. John Lee worked last year as a teacher in Tulsa Public Schools. This column originally appeared in The Oklahoman.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Kids should stand for Pledge of Allegiance in school. It's patriotic