Why Woman Who Had Affair With Serial Killer Todd Kohlhepp Fears She Could Have Been Next

The woman who had an affair with one of America’s most notorious serial killers fears she would have been his next target had he not been caught.

Holly Eudy is still coming to terms with the terrifying trail of bodies left by Todd Kohlhepp, the man she was in love with for 10 years.

Kohlhepp is the real estate broker from Spartanburg, S.C., whose crimes shocked the nation.

Kohlhepp was arrested last November after a woman he had kidnapped, Kala Brown, was found chained by the neck inside a storage container on his property.

When cops rescued Brown in a storage container on his property, she told them what Kohlhepp had done to her boyfriend, Charlie Carver.

She said that Kohlhepp shot Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp and put him in the bucket of the tractor. He later told her Carver was dead and buried.

As Brown was being transported to the hospital, she made a stunning statement: "Some girl named Holly, he's supposedly planning to kill."

“My mouth fell open,” Eudy told Inside Edition. “I rewound and listened a few times. She just said my name. She just said my name!”

Eudy can't help but feel that she could have been next, and as she toured the property with Inside Edition, she got spooked all over again.

“[I'm] looking at it, trying to put myself in Kala's shoes. I know I wouldn’t have survived out here,” Eudy said. “I knew there was something about him, but I couldn’t put my finger on it.”

She is also revealing her relationship with Kohlhepp for the first time, telling Inside Edition that “he gave me a lot of attention [and] made me feel like I was important.”

Eudy, who is married, met the clean-cut real estate broker in 2006 and never suspected that he had already murdered four innocent people.

It was Eudy who actually loaned Kohlhepp the money to buy the storage container in which Brown had been found.

Kohlhepp told Eudy he needed the container for supplies.

He had it delivered to his remote, 95-acre property that was mostly dense woods, miles from civilization.

He lined it with shelves and stocked it with food and water. Eudy couldn’t have known that he was turning the container that she helped him buy into a prison.

She gave Inside Edition a tour of his property and pointed out that container was surrounded by woods and was so isolated that no one would be able to hear a scream.

She said she never suspected a thing and thought it was all for storage and nothing seemed off. Eudy even saw the storage container at one point and didn't notice anything strange.

Eudy eventually admitted the affair to her husband and they are now expecting a baby. She said what Kohlhepp did was "disturbing."

Todd Kolhepp avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to seven counts of murder as well as kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

