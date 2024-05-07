Why Wilmington council failed to support a plan to turn over this unused city street

An unused “paper street” that borders the historic Gibraltar Mansion estate in Wilmington’s Highlands community will not be turned over to developers, setting the stage for the city to pay the former owners of the historic mansion another $350,000.

Wilmington City Council voted 6-2, with five absences, to turn over a portion of West 16th Street to Gibraltar Preservation Group, a limited liability company under principals Drake Cattermole and David Carpenter that previously owned the Gibraltar property. In order for the ordinance to pass, at least seven affirmative votes were needed.

Councilperson Nathan Field, who sponsored the ordinance, said during the council meeting Thursday that when Wilmington negotiated a contract for the sale of the Gibraltar Mansion, there was a specific item carved out for the street bed at West 16th Street and Greenhill Avenue that valued that part of the sale at $350,000.

“If the city doesn't give (the street portion) to (the developers), the city would be forced to pay that money in cash – $350,000 as part of the sale price to Gibraltar.”

In January, Wilmington officials struck a deal to purchase the 6-acre estate and historic property from Gibraltar Preservation Group for $900,000 thanks to an infusion of $1 million in state money approved by the General Assembly to help with the costs.

“We had a very reasonable agreement with the seller to obtain this beautiful and historic property for $900,000, which was a discounted price," Mayor Mike Purzycki said in an emailed statement. "We were close, but it slipped away. This ordinance received only two negative votes but was defeated because five council members were absent during this particular roll call. So, we’ll pay what amounts to a penalty unless council can figure out a way to rectify it.”

The agreement was made after plans for redeveloping the Gibraltar property and surrounding parcels were rejected by area residents.

But the plans for vacating a portion of West 16th Street have also frustrated neighbors who say it’s still unclear what the developers’ plans are for the parcels they own around the historic mansion — and why vacating the unused street is a necessary component in all this.

“We would respectfully request that you table this decision until the community has a chance to see the plan, complete with site renderings and engineering studies and traffic impact studies,” said Maggie Mesinger, a West 16th Street resident who has lived in the Highlands for over 30 years.

What’s the plan?

Two parcels adjacent to the mansion owned by BDK Brinckle LLC – of which Cattermole is a principal – were later listed for sale in September.

At the time, 1600 Brinckle and 1601 Greenhill Ave. were listed on Patterson Schwartz Real Estate’s website for $1.9 million and $825,000, respectively. They both later sold for less than asking – 1601 Greenhill Ave. selling for $610,000 and 1600 Brinckle selling for $1.45 million, according to the real estate website's listings.

While 1600 Brinckle appears to have been sold to individuals who now live in the single-family home, 1601 Greenhill was purchased by Grant Ave. Holding Co. LLC, a limited liability company that has no individuals as a registered agent, according to New Castle County parcel records and the Department of State LLC database.

City officials, who were first contacted before the City Council meeting Thursday, did not say what the developer's plans are for the portion of West 16th Street that would have been removed nor whether there are any other development plans in the works for the parcels adjacent to Gibraltar.

The agreement struck with the city also included turning over the unused, overgrown portion of West 16th Street between Brinckle and Greenhill avenues to developers.

Redeveloping Gibraltar

There have been many proposals for adaptive reuse of the property pitched over the decades, but a lack of funding and community opposition often stalled progress.

A redevelopment plan proposed by the Gibraltar Preservation Group in 2021 would have turned the Gibraltar mansion into a boutique hotel, renovated the greenhouse and garage into restaurant and retail space, and built townhomes on vacant land surrounding the 6-acre property.

But that proposal was also rejected by neighbors, which led to the city taking ownership of the historic mansion earlier this year.

Field, who represents the Highlands neighborhood and worked with the mayor to ensure the community’s wishes were taken into consideration, said Purzycki reassured him that there would be no “commercial development at all” on the Gibraltar estate.

“I put a lot of pressure on the mayor to guarantee to meet the concerns of the neighborhood, and he has assured me that ‘the lot will not land in hands that the community will not support,’” the councilperson said.

