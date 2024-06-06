Why were there no tornado watches issued for Knox, Delaware, Muskingum counties?

For many tornado touchdowns in Ohio, the alerts issued by the National Weather Service follow a predictable pattern: tornado and severe storm watches turn into warnings.

However, for the EF1 tornado that hit Frazeysburg in Muskingum County at around 1 a.m., a tornado warning was not in place when the twister struck, and sirens sat silent. A previous tornado warning for the county expired about an hour before the tornado hit, according to NWS bulletins.

That's because meteorologists saw the severe storm that spawned the tornado, but NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist Jason Frazier said a lot of its features were tough to discern on radar.

"At the time it passed through, there was no warning. But we try to use a lot of different social media channels and other information to kind of alert people that we're monitoring these storms and there's still a risk for potential severe weather throughout that time," he said.

NWS eventually released a severe thunderstorm warning after the storm had moved through the Frazeysburg area, he added.

150 American Electric Power employees were out in Newark and Frazeysburg Thursday afternoon to repair 11 broken poles, 20 crossarms and 20 downed spans of wire after Wednesday's storm, according to an AEP tweet.

Tornado warnings were issued for an EF0 twister that hit Delaware County and a potential tornado that struck Knox County last night, but tornado watches did not precede them.

That's because the National Weather Service working with NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, determined Wednesday's weather conditions did not have a high probability of spawning tornadoes, NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist Jason Frazier said.

"That doesn't mean that even though the tornado watch wasn't issued, tornadoes aren't possible," he said.

Deputy Director of NOAA's Storm Prediction Center Bill Bunting said conditions likely to spawn at least two tornadoes or one strong tornado over a wide area must exist for a watch to be issued.

Once NOAA sees those conditions, they try to get a watch out an hour or two before the storm moves through. But sometimes, there isn't enough time to get a watch out.

"A big challenge for us is when those conditions come together over a very small area, over a very short amount of time and no matter where in the country those circumstances happen, it's quite challenging to get the watch out," Bunting said.

In order for a tornado to form, there needs to be moist, unstable air, isolated thunderstorms or storms on the edge of a front and winds changing direction or speed, Bunting said.

Frazier said there was a low probability of these conditions coming together Wednesday, so a watch was not issued.

These conditions did manage to coalesce in small pockets, however, spawning tornadoes in Knox and Muskingum counties. When NWS saw that, they issued tornado warnings instead of watches to "highlight the immediate threat," Frazier said.

Even if there are no tornado watches issued, NWS still encourages people to keep an eye on the weather and any warnings that may be issued, Frazier said.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

A tornado watch indicates tornadoes are possible in a given location, normally a multi-county area. NWS recommends reviewing and discussing emergency plans, inventorying supplies, checking your safe room and watching the weather when watches are issued, according to its website.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted on radar or by sight. Warnings mean there is "immediate danger to life and property," according to NWS. They recommend moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you're in, avoiding windows, and moving to a nearby shelter if outdoors, according to its website.

NWS also has a third tornado alert category, a tornado emergency. These are issued only when a "violent tornado" is detected, posing a severe threat to life and property and causing catastrophic damage, according to NWS. They recommend sheltering in the safest possible location immediately and calling others in the watch area to warn them of the storm.

The last time a tornado emergency was issued in Ohio was in May 2019 when multiple tornadoes, including an EF4 twister, touched down in and around the Dayton area, causing widespread damage and killing one person.

