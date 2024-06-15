Why is the Walmart on Dale Mabry Highway shut down?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Walmart has been shut down due to police activity, according to authorities.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the Walmart on North Dale Mabry Highway due to an altercation at the store.

Investigators said the incident happened between two groups that were known to each other. The nature of the altercation is not known.

At this time, officers have closed the store while they investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.

