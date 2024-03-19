Why vote for Shayla Favor for Franklin County prosecutor in the March 19 primary

Jan 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; City Council member, Shayla Favor answers questions from the audience during the first debate between candidates running for Franklin County Prosecutor.

The race to replace outgoing Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack has been intense, particularly on the Democratic side.

Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris, Columbus City Councilwoman Shayla Favor and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, are competing on the March 19 primary ballot to be the Democratic nominee for the seat in November.

Grove City defense attorney John Rutan is the only Republican running to replace Tyack, a Democrat who is not seeking relection.

Favor, Pierson and their respective supporters and detractors have shared their perspectives with Dispatch Opinion.

There have been no submissions about or by Rutan or Harris.

MARCH 19 OHIO PRIMARY: Why vote for Anthony Pierson for Franklin County prosecutor

Three opinion pieces supporting Shayla Favor as Franklin County prosecutor

Headline: "A radical shift is needed. Why I want to serve you as Franklin County prosecutor."

Author: Shayla Favor

Excerpt: " My intention in running for this office is to support our community in becoming a model county that addresses public safety while also reforming an unjust, inequitable system. I’m running for Franklin County prosecutor because I want to see this office lead with transparency, prioritize accountability, and honor the dignity and respect of all Franklin County residents.

I am clear that this office is about the people as much as it is about me. And that is why I want everyone to appreciate the vastness of this office."

Headline: 'Forget the attack ads.' Shayla Favor should be Franklin County prosecutor

Author: Janet E. Jackson

Jackson is a former Columbus city attorney, Franklin County Municipal Court judge, and CEO of United Way of Central Ohio.

Excerpt: " In the March 19 Democratic primary, voters can break the last legal glass ceiling I left unshattered by electing Shayla Favor as the next Franklin County prosecutor.

She would be the first woman or African-American to hold this role, like only 1% of prosecutors nationwide and like no other in the State of Ohio.

But an “old boys network” that resists progress wants to create a false choice between keeping people safe and reforming unjust systems. That’s why I feel compelled to speak out. Just like in my own trailblazing campaigns, her opponents are spreading lies to minimize her experience and misrepresent her positions.

Forget the attack ads."

Headline: Favor will make Frankin County safer, fairer. Elect her prosecutor| March 19 election.

Author: Sean Walton and Larry James

James has been at the heart of the Columbus business, legal, civic, and political scene for the last four decades. Walton, a Columbus defense attorney, is a leader of the Columbus Police Accountability Project.

Excerpt: "The need for a unique approach in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is evident. Shayla’s commitment to reducing youth violence, her focus on preventative strategies, and her insightful understanding of the socio-economic factors that contribute to crime demonstrate her readiness to tackle these issues head-on.

Her vision of minimizing court involvement for low-level offenses and advocating for resources that aid rehabilitation is a progressive and compassionate step towards a more effective and humane justice system. This approach not only alleviates the strain on our legal system but also opens up pathways for healing and growth in our community, fostering safer and more thriving environments."

One opinion piece against Anthony Pierson

Headline: "Candidate let police get away with riddling man with bullets. Reject him as prosecutor"

Author: Raymond Greene, Jr.

Greene is the executive director of the grassroots organization Freedom BLOC.

Excerpt: "When presenting cases to grand juries, prosecutors have an incredible amount of power to shape the outcome. This was evident from former GOP Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien — who Pierson worked for — who again and again failed to bring charges against police who killed Black people without justification.

In his handling of the Jayland Walker slaying, it is clear that Anthony Pierson put his thumb on the scale in support of not charging the police."

