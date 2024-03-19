Why vote for Anthony Pierson for Franklin County prosecutor in the March 19 primary

Jan 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Gary Tyack's office, left, and John Rutan, a local defense attorney, right, are both running for Franklin County Prosecutor.

The Franklin County prosecutor race is among hottest contests in the state.

The race to replace outgoing Prosecutor Gary Tyack has been intense, particularly among Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris, Columbus City Councilwoman Shayla Favor and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

The trio is competing on the March 19 primary ballot to be the Democratic candidate for the seat in November.

Grove City defense attorney John Rutan is the only Republican running to replace Tyack who is retiring.

Favor, Pierson and their respective supporters and detractors have shared their perspectives with Dispatch Opinion.

There have been no submissions about or by Rutan or Harris.

John Rutan: First Republican joins 2024 race for Franklin County prosecutor, faces uphill battle

Natalia Harris: A second Democrat is joining 2024 race for Franklin County prosecutor

MARCH 19 OHIO PRIMARY: Why vote for Shayla Favor for Franklin County prosecutor

Two opinion pieces supporting Anthony Pierson as Franklin County prosecutor

Headline: "Columbus families are being shattered by alarming surge of brazen teen violence."

Author: Anthony Pierson

Excerpt: "As a prosecutor, my commitment lies in striking a balance between accountability and rehabilitation.

Crime must be prosecuted, but we must also address the underlying issues that lead to crime. Diversion programs, restorative justice initiatives, and therapeutic interventions each play a role in transforming youthful offenders into productive citizens.

The surge in youth-related violence in Franklin County demands a collective commitment to change our trajectory. We cannot be misled by the false choices of only strict punishment options or slap-on-the-wrist approaches.

Instead, we need a multi-faceted approach to prevent, intervene, rehabilitate, and incarcerate when necessary."

Letter headline: Gary Tyack was a disastrous prosecutor, Shayla Favor would be worse

Author: John Litle Litle, a Zanesville resident, is a former Franklin County assistant prosecutor.

Excerpt: "Anthony Pierson is the only real prosecutor running for office.

Anthony Pierson does the work of prosecuting rapists, child abusers, and killers – the only actual way to obtain skill, judgment and experience.

Favor orchestrates publicity stunts, preens for press conferences, and muses at single-party council meetings. Columbus voters need to elect a prosecutor who knows what they’re doing.

That person is Anthony Pierson."

Ohio election: See our voter guide on contested races, issues in Columbus region

One opinion piece against Shayla Favor

Letter headline: "Favor is not effective"

Author: Raymond D'Angelo

D'Angelo resides in Westerville.

"If (Shayla Favor) was effective in her job, why can't she get the rest of council and the mayor (all Democrats like her) to pass legislation?

If this issue is so important to her, why hasn't she pushed back on spending almost a half billion dollars for a two-mile downtown bike path and a music hall used part time by the symphony?

Or is her letter more of means to get her more visibility in her effort to run to succeed retiring Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack?"

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why vote for Anthony Pierson Franklin County prosecutor March 19