Why has the University of Memphis seen an enrollment decline? A U of M leader explains

In recent years, undergraduate enrollment at the University of Memphis has declined.

In fall 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution had 15,728 undergraduate students, according to materials for the U of M Board of Trustees meeting held Wednesday. In fall 2020, that number slid to 15,601, and in fall 2021, it dropped to 14,750. Then, in fall 2022, it decreased to 14,317, and in fall 2023, it dropped to 13,765.

In fall 2024, U of M is projecting it will have 13,020 undergraduate students. That’s a five-year decline of 2,709 students, and a year-over-year decline of 745 students that is driven, in part, by what the school expects to be a 25% drop in first-time freshmen.

The number of graduate students hasn’t seen the same level of decrease. U of M is expecting 4,599 graduate students in fall 2024, which is just slightly down from 4,682 it saw in fall 2023, and still well above the 3,960 it had in fall 2019.

Dual enrollment numbers, meanwhile, have increased. In fall 2024, U of M is projecting it will have 3,049 dual enrollment students, which are often high school students taking college courses. This is an uptick from the 3,006 it had in fall 2023, and nearly double the 1,650 it had in fall 2019.

Still, the decline in undergraduate enrollment is significant. And recently, The Commercial Appeal spoke to Tony Bourne, vice president of enrollment management at U of M, to find out why it’s dropped. Here’s what he said.

Changing perceptions, a smaller student pool

There isn’t one thing you can point to that’s led to the drop in enrollment. As Bourne put it: “There's a lot of different things that are all happening at the same time.”

A significant factor is the changing perception around higher education, which is also affecting universities throughout the country. A college degree doesn’t seem to be the end-all-be-all for families, in the way that it used to be. A recent Pew Research Study showed that 29% of U.S. adults felt the cost of a four-year degree wasn’t worth it, while 47% said it was worth it, but only without taking out student loans. Just 22% said it was worth it with student loans.

“There's a lot of students that are looking, especially post-COVID, away from [higher ed], and saying, ‘What are my other options?” Bourne said. “You have students that are delaying it, maybe going into the workforce, and saying, ‘I'm not going to do the matriculation right after high school because I'm not sure how to do that.' And you have school counselors that tell students, ‘Look, if you don't know what you want to do, it's probably better to wait.’”

In other words, higher ed’s customer base could shrink. And Bourne believes the pandemic and the perception around a four-year degree could have caused some of the effects to come early.

In 2025, universities are expecting to face an enrollment cliff, with the number of prospective students decreasing. In 2008, people started having fewer children, primarily due to the Great Recession, and the children that were born after that will be reaching college age.

“I think COVID kind of accelerated it,” he said, “because of the perceptions and views [of higher ed].”

Complications with FASFA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) also haven’t done anything to strengthen prospective students’ views of higher education. The process, this year, was rife with delays and glitches. The issues, Bourne explained, have been fixed at the federal level. But the problems didn’t do the schools any favors.

“I do think that that has impacted that first issue that I talked about, perceptions of higher ed,” Bourne explained. “The perception is, ‘Man this process just seems really hard.’ It just makes people feel like this is impossible.”

U of M becoming more selective

There is, however, another factor that has played a role in U of M’s undergraduate enrollment decline, and it’s one of the university’s own making.

The school is growing more selective ― and once again requiring ACT scores.

When COVID-19 spread rampantly across the nation, ACT testing sites shut down, causing many colleges and universities to wave the testing requirement. But even once testing sites re-opened, an array of schools opted to leave admissions tests like the ACT optional. In July 2023, the publication Higher Ed Dive reported that more than 1,900 U.S. colleges and universities were not requiring SAT or ACT scores for fall 2024 applications.

U of M was among the universities that initially waived the ACT requirement. But it’s brought it back, as part of an effort to ensure it's admitting students who can succeed at the college level. U of M doesn't require a minimum score to be admitted, but it is hoping for its incoming students to have an average overall score that's between 21 and 22.

One of the reasons schools haven’t brought back the ACT, he asserted, is because they’ve tried to maintain enrollment levels amid the external factors affecting the higher education landscape.

“A lot of them just maintain that,” he said, “because with the demographic cliff, you're saying, ‘Well, I need to admit more people. How do I make sure I do that?’”

But a decline in selectivity, Bourne explained, has come with a decline in retention. At U of M, one-year retention rates of first-time freshmen dropped from 79.5% in fall 2019 to 71.1% in fall 2022. Students who weren't necessarily prepared for college were admitted.

“We've actually made a concerted effort to look at our selectivity and say, ‘We want to bring in students that we know have a reasonable expectation of success… We want to make sure that the students who come aren't going to be unsuccessful and then live with [student loan] debt,’” he said. “That is affecting our fall enrollment in this cycle.”

Will U of M still be accessible?

This point, however, raises a question. How does the university plan to balance selectivity and accessibility? For years, U of M has prided itself on providing a wide variety of students, from all walks of life, the opportunity to obtain a college degree. Will an effort to grow more selective shut the door in students’ faces?

Bourne doesn’t think so.

It isn’t about preventing students from going to college, he maintained; it’s about bringing them into the fold when they’re prepared and most likely to succeed. The university has a program called One Step Closer, which involves sending students who apply to U of M but could be underprepared to community colleges, where they can strengthen their academic skills.

During this time, they can still come to U of M’s campus and attend events; they can potentially even take dual enrollment classes. Then, when they’ve been adequately prepped to succeed at the university level, they become full-time students at the institution.

And efforts like this program could help grow U of M’s undergraduate enrollment in the long run, as more students transfer to the university from community colleges, and the retention rate improves.

“We want to make sure that people graduate… The worst thing, in my mind, is to enroll a student and know that they have a low likelihood to be successful. They take out a lot of debt, and then they leave without a degree,” Bourne said. “We're trying to find ways to make sure that… students come in and leave with a degree and can make a good living.”

John Klyce covers education and children's issues for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at John.klyce@commercialappeal.com.

