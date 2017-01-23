Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a White House senior staff swearing-in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s economic plans are nothing if not ambitious. Yet even to come anywhere near his goals, economists say Trump would have to surmount at least a half-dozen major hurdles that have long defied solutions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years, including the return of good-paying factory positions.

It all adds up to an immense challenge, one that Trump aims to achieve mostly by cutting taxes, loosening regulations, boosting infrastructure spending and renegotiating or withdrawing from trade deals. At the top of his agenda: Pulling out of the 12-nation Pacific trade agreement and rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement to better serve the United States.

Yet to come anywhere near his goals, economists say Trump would have to surmount at least a handful of major hurdles that have long defied solutions.

He may yet succeed. But he faces deep-rooted obstacles that have bedeviled presidents from both parties for years.

Among the challenges are these:

___

A SHIFT TOWARD AUTOMATION

Trump's goal of vastly expanding manufacturing would require at least the partial reversal of a decades-long trend toward a service-oriented economy and away from factory work. Former President Barack Obama sought to add 1 million manufacturing jobs in his second term but came up two-thirds short.

Even if Trump could return factory production to its heyday by toughening trade deals and threatening to slap tariffs on America's trading partners, a surge of new jobs wouldn't necessarily follow. The increased use of robots and automation has allowed factories to make more goods with fewer workers. Research shows that automation has been a bigger factor than trade in the loss of U.S. factory jobs.

The trend is spreading outside factory gates. Uber is experimenting with self-driving cars. Restaurant chains like Eatsa can now serve meals through an automated order-and-payment system. No cashiers or servers are needed.

"You cannot just slap tariffs on and hope that will bring back middle class jobs," says Daron Acemoglu, an economist at MIT. "The jobs that went to China would come back to robots rather than people."

___

A SHORTAGE OF SKILLED WORKERS

Jobs that can't be automated typically require education beyond high school. Yet not everyone can or wants to attend college. Many analysts say the economy needs better and more widely available post-high school education and training, whether through community colleges, vocational schools or boot camps offering technology training.

Such a boot camp is how Sharnie Ivery managed to move beyond the retail and sales jobs he'd held right after high school. In 2013, Ivery began a six-month computer coding boot camp at Flatiron School in New York through which he obtained internships. Last year, he began working as a software developer at Spotify, the music streaming service. "There weren't many opportunities for a career in technology" without training and experience, Ivery, 24, said.

Last year, the Obama administration opened some financial aid programs to Flatiron and other boot camps. But such efforts remain in an experimental phase, and any widespread successes from those programs are likely years away.

A lack of technological skills isn't an issue only for the tech industry itself. Modern manufacturing work increasingly requires high-tech know-how requiring some education or training beyond high school. Since the economic recovery began in 2009, only 12 percent of manufacturing jobs have gone to workers with no more than a high school degree, according to research by Georgetown University's Center for Education and the Workforce.

___

SLUGGISH WORKER PRODUCTIVITY

In the past decade, the growth of American workers' productivity — the amount they produce per hour worked — has slumped to roughly half its long-term average.

That slowdown has imposed a dead weight on the economy. When employees become less efficient, it slows economic growth, and companies can't raise pay without boosting prices. A faster expansion needs a combination of more people working and more efficient workers.

Trump's proposals might help somewhat. He favors expanded tax breaks for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment, which typically make workers more productive. And he's vowed to build more roads, tunnels and other infrastructure, which can save on shipping and commuting costs.