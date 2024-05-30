‘This is why we train’: Firefighters save unresponsive dog caught in house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews saved a dog’s life Wednesday morning after finding him in a house fire unresponsive and not breathing.

According to Unified Fire Authority, crews responded to the house fire around 8 a.m. They said they “came across an unresponsive dog that had become overcome with smoke.”

The dog, Lola, was not able to exit and was not breathing, UFA said.

Firefighters with the West Valley City Fire Department began resuscitation efforts on Lola using oxygen and compressions and said eventually, Lola started breathing on her own.

“Quick actions by all made a huge impact,” UFA said.

Once Lola was able to stand, she was reunited with her owner.

“This is why we train. This is why we respond,” UFA said. “…It’s difficult to express the emotions you feel when a life is saved.”

