Why are tornado sirens going off? What to know about Severe Weather Awareness Week

In states prone to tornadoes, hail, or flash floods, Severe Weather Awareness Week is commemorated with days dedicated to sirens and drills, aimed at safeguarding both property and lives.

The week, also referred to as Severe Weather Preparedness Week, occurs in states frequently affected by weather emergencies to increase awareness of the associated dangers. Throughout these weeks, residents engage in statewide weather drills, and communication methods used to alert of severe weather, such as tornado sirens, undergo testing.

“Living in the most severe weather prone country in the world, your best defense is to be both prepared and informed,” states the website of the National Weather Service, which cosponsors the weeks in numerous states.

The weeks take place throughout the spring at different times in different states, as they’re scheduled to occur just before the beginning of the spring severe weather period for each state.

“This is the time of year before we see some of the worst convective activity,” weather service spokesperson Ted Whittock said. “In the summer, we see across most of the U.S. the best potential for severe weather outbreaks with warming temperatures, more moisture available. Those are the key ingredients for thunderstorms to develop and to result in severe weather.”

According to the weather service calendar, 30 states are dedicating a week to prepare for severe weather between February, March, and April this year. States like Illinois, Missouri, and Alabama have already observed their weeks, while others such as Iowa, Connecticut, and Maine will do so soon.

During the week, each day focuses on a different topic aimed to prepare residents for various forms of severe weather, such as receiving alerts or creating safety plans. The weather service notifies residents of Severe Weather Awareness Week in their state using social media and its website, Whittock said.

Although Arizona observes several weather awareness weeks throughout the year, such as Monsoon Awareness Week and Heat Awareness Week, it does not have a Severe Weather Awareness Week. Nevertheless, the state does maintain an Emergency Alert System to furnish residents with information and guidance regarding any weather-related hazards.

Through the system, alerts are broadcasted through the KTAR, KTAR-FM and KMVP-FM radio stations. The weather service also transmits emergency alerts through the NOAA Weather Radio.

In Maricopa County, there is also an outdoor siren system within a 10-mile radius of the Palo Verde Generating Station in Wintersburg to warn those in the vicinity of any emergencies associated with the nuclear power plant. Flagstaff also has a siren system to alert residents downstream of the burn scar left by 2019’s Museum Fire of any flash floods.

