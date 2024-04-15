Why the threats awaiting Salman Rushdie in 2024 could be bigger than in 1989

Sir Salman Rushdie has weathered some wild storms in his time. When Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran, issued a fatwa against him in 1989, following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, he went into hiding in Britain for more than nine years. That the threat to his life never disappeared was brutally illustrated more than three decades later, when he survived being stabbed in New York in 2022.

But there’s one threat the Booker Prize-winning author may not be able to stomach. In an interview with The Telegraph published this week, he revealed that a Donald Trump victory in this year’s US presidential elections could prompt him to leave the country he made his home in 2000, and return to London. A Trump comeback was “unthinkable”, he said, hinting that it might just drive him away. Asked if he would come back to Britain, where his children live, Rushdie told The Telegraph: “I might do.”

A sign in a demonstration in 1989 calling for the death of the writer - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

This raises a pertinent question for the high-profile 76-year-old, who has faced a threat to his life for almost half of it: would it be safe for him here?

That Iran means business currently seems beyond doubt. On Monday, following the country’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel at the weekend, the Policy Exchange think tank published a new report entitled Tehran Calling: The Iranian Threat to the UK. The Islamic Republic poses a “unique challenge to both the security and social cohesion of the United Kingdom”, it warns.

It is 36 years since The Satanic Verses sparked an eruption of anger among many Muslims, who considered it blasphemous for its portrayal of Islam. But the report states that “opposition to Rushdie never quite faded within some part of Britain’s Muslim communities; nor did the Iranian presence in these debates”.

The current threat to Iranian dissidents in the UK has also been emphasised recently, with counter-terror police reportedly warning of an increased risk of violence and kidnap. Last month, a prominent British-based Iranian journalist was stabbed multiple times outside his London home.

“It should be pointed out that the Iranians are willing to act against individuals,” says Dr Dan Lomas, an assistant professor of international relations at the University of Nottingham. “They have mostly targeted their activities against individual dissidents themselves… They’re fully aware of who they are potentially going for and have the willingness to act.”

This threat coexists with the potential homegrown one from “jihadist-inspired extremism”, says Dr Lomas: “Individuals willing to act on extremist beliefs… who can be self-motivated and inspired by online extremist material.”

People in Multan, Pakistan, protest against the author in 2007 - MK CHAUDHRY/EPA

In a sign of the strength of feeling that has endured towards Rushdie, his knighthood in 2007 was condemned by the leaders of 12 British Muslim groups as a “deliberate provocation and insult to the 1.5 billion Muslims around the world”.

The vast majority of those offended will, of course, pose no physical threat to the writer’s safety. But, says Dr Paul Stott, the head of security and extremism at Policy Exchange and author of the new report, there is no doubt individuals exist who are capable of attacks in the name of their beliefs. Not only this, but the threats are greater now than in the years following the issuing of the fatwa, he contends.

The threat of Islamism has escalated since 2000, he says, with the London bombings on July 7 2005 the deadliest carried out on British soil in this period. Indiscriminate killing has been accompanied by targeted attacks, such as the murder of Sir David Amess MP by an Islamic State (IS) fanatic in 2021.

“The physical threat to Rushdie would be greater today,” says Dr Stott. “In terms of nation states, Iran remains a threat. The fatwa was never formally rescinded. Then there’s been the rise of international jihadist groups – Al-Qaeda and IS – and radicalised individuals.”

But for a writer, physical safety is not the only concern. There is also the hotly contested question of free speech.

Muslims burn copies of 'The Satanic Verses' after its release in 1988 - Derek Hudson/HULTON ARCHIVE

Rushdie, who grew up in a hillside villa in Bombay, in a secular Muslim family, began his writing career in London after studying at Cambridge. The Satanic Verses was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1988. But the critical praise it received was overshadowed by the outbreak of fury that swept not only Kashmir and Islamabad, where riots broke out, but Bolton, Bradford, Oldham and London, where marches and book burnings were held. Rushdie did not anticipate the extent of the furore. “I expected a few mullahs would be offended,” he said later. His publisher, Viking Penguin, cannot have foreseen it either. Dr Stott believes things would be different now.

“If [Rushdie] were to write The Satanic Verses today rather than in 1988, he would really struggle to get a publisher,” he says. “I think publishers would be scared.”

Not without good reason, perhaps. In 2008, the London headquarters of the publisher Gibson Square was firebombed after the firm announced it was to publish a controversial novel, The Jewel of Medina. The book, by Sherry Jones, gives a fictionalised account of the life of Aisha, one of the Prophet Mohammed’s wives.

But the threat to free speech extends beyond the literary world, Dr Stott notes, pointing to the case of the teacher at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire who received death threats after showing students a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in 2021. He was put into police protection following the incident, which sparked days of demonstrations at the school gates, and has been in hiding ever since.

“Yes, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since [the late 1980s] but I’d argue things have probably got worse,” says Dr Stott. “Generally with freedom of speech in the UK, things have worsened, with people losing their jobs for things they’ve said. The encouraging thing is there has also been a bit of a fightback. Free speech as an issue is more high profile.”

Sir Salman Rushdie and his wife, Rachel Eliza Griffiths - Ilya S Savenok/Getty Images

Whether Rushdie would receive police protection would probably be a matter for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee to decide. The independently chaired committee, which includes representatives of the Home Office, Foreign Office and Metropolitan Police, acts as an authority on security arrangements for individuals deemed to be at particular risk from a range of threats in Britain.

The Home Office does not provide detailed information on security arrangements for individuals as doing so could compromise them.

But Rushdie’s autobiographical book Joseph Anton, published in 2012, offers a glimpse of what life was like when he was in hiding in the UK, under police protection. Back then, he was told he was on “level two”, meaning he was considered to be in more danger than anyone in the country, with the possible exception of Queen Elizabeth II. Being threatened by a foreign power meant he was entitled to the protection of the British state, he wrote.

He was assigned two plain-clothes protection officers, armed with handguns, two drivers and two armoured cars, a Range Rover and a Jaguar. The Special Branch operation to protect him saw officers with him around the clock, working on a two-week rota.

On Monday, Prince Harry, contesting a decision to change the level of his own personal security when he visits the UK, lost his first bid to appeal against a High Court ruling rejecting his case. It does not follow that Rushdie would be similarly out of luck. But given his admission to The Telegraph that “the issue of security would be very important before I would say yes [to doing public events]”, it’s fair to assume he would want to know in advance just how secure he would be were he to return, once again, to these shores.