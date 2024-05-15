Why a Texas businessman with few ties to Oklahoma is running to unseat Rep. Tom Cole

A wealthy Texas businessman — with few connections to Oklahoma ― is one of four Republicans trying to unseat incumbent 4th District Congressman Tom Cole. The GOP primary election is set for Tuesday, June 18.

Paul Bondar, a self-described patriot and family man from Texas, said he now lives in Oklahoma. Bondar, who grew up in Wisconsin, spent his adult life in Illinois. He owned the Bondar Insurance Group in Oak Brook, Illinois, and moved to Texas in 2020.

Records show that Bondar holds a Texas driver’s license and voted as recently as March 5, 2024, in a Texas election. His transition to Oklahoma has been quick and seems to parallel to the 2024 election cycle.

On March 25, Bondar filed paperwork to run for Congressional District 0 in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma address Bondar used was 3212 Rutherford Way, Norman ― the same address that is listed as the home of Dr. Nicole Kish, a Norman optometrist who ran for mayor and is part of the group, Unite Norman.

Bondar amended his federal election paperwork on May 3, changing the district indicated from 0 to 4.

Bondar was not listed as a registered voter in Oklahoma until April 3. His Oklahoma voter registration is listed in Pontotoc County. On April 4, Bondar filed a Declaration of Candidacy with the Oklahoma Election Board, listing the state’s 4th District Congressional seat. One day later, on April 5, Bondar was issued an Oklahoma drivers license.

Why Paul Bondar says he has decided to run for office in Oklahoma

Bondar told an Oklahoma City television station that he had invested in Oklahoma and, because of that investment, decided to run for Congress.

“I’ve been in a number of different states throughout the United States, most recently prior to Oklahoma, I was in Texas,” Bondar told KFOR television. “I invested in Oklahoma. We bought 500 plus acres. We’re building a very large forever house on this 500 acres over a pond. And so, this is a bigger commitment in the state of Oklahoma that we’ve made.”

Bondar said the 500-acre ranch is near Durant. That address is well outside the boundaries of the 4th Congressional District, which includes all or part of 15 counties in south-central Oklahoma. It is bordered by Texas in the south and stretches north to include Norman, Moore and much of southern Oklahoma City. Lawton, Ada and Ardmore are also in the district.

Bondar’s campaign registration lists Thomas Datwyler as his campaign treasurer. Datwyler previously served as former Congressman George Santos’ campaign treasurer. Santos represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District until he was expelled from Congress for fraud.

Paul Bondar is running against Rep. Tom Cole for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District.

Since filing, Bondar has mounted an aggressive campaign against Cole. In his ads, Bondar labeled Cole as a career politician who essentially wasted public money and who has been absent from the his congressional district for years. Bondar says he is a Trump supporter, and his commercial shows him standing with a cardboard cutout of Trump.

"I feel like definitely there is a need for somebody to actually step up and run a campaign," Bondar told the television station. “I think Mr. Cole has been basically running uncontested.”

Cole, a Republican, has held the seat since 2003, and he was recently named chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Before serving in Congress, Cole served as Oklahoma's Secretary of State from 1995 to 1999. Prior to that he was a member of the Oklahoma Senate. A Chickasaw, Cole is one of five Native Americans in Congress who are enrolled tribal members.

In addition, Cole regularly holds public meetings in the 4th District.

What are the odds of incumbent Rep. Tom Cole being unseated?

Defeating Cole could prove extremely difficult. Last week, Cole's campaign responded to Bondar's attack. In his most recent ad, Cole said Bondar was was trying to buy the congressional seat and that Bondar did not own property in Oklahoma. Cole's ad notes that the congressman was endorsed by Trump.

Cole’s ad claimed Bondar doesn’t live in Oklahoma at all, accusing him of trying to “buy” the OK-4 seat.

"Paul Bondar’s bought lots of nice things,” Cole's ad said. “Like his luxury mansion in Illinois, where he didn’t pay his taxes. And Bondar’s mansion in Texas, yes, Texas, where Bondar swore he lived when he voted just weeks ago.”

Tuesday, Bondar's campaign pushed back against Cole's claim. The campaign released images of a warranty deed that showed Bondar had purchased property in Johnson County in 2022 and in Atoka County in April of 2023.

"Regardless of what Mr. Cole wants you to believe, I own land in Oklahoma. I am building a home on 500+ acres north of Durant and am currently leasing a house in Stonewall," Bondar said in a statement sent to The Oklahoman. "I’m proud to be an Oklahoman now and more excited for the future of this great state when I’m elected."

Bondar said Cole has served 22 years in the House and has not voted in Oklahoma in person for 20+ years.

"Regarding Cole’s unfounded allegation that I’m buying a seat. Why would I buy a seat from the appropriation committee chair who has billions at his disposal?" Bondar said. "I am running because I am new to Oklahoma and want to remove the worst career politician and provide solutions to Oklahoma’s 15% poverty rate. Unlike Mr. Cole, I am self-financing to ensure I’m not beholden to special interests."

The other three Republicans in the race have, so far, been quiet. Those candidates include Nick Hankins, Rick Harris and Andrew Hayes.

Hankins was born in Altus, and said his career experience includes working as an IT professional. Hankins said on his website that he would not vote for legislation in congress that does not protect a resident's freedoms.

Hayes served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2006 to 2008 and attended Cameron University and University of Oklahoma. He said he has worked for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and worked in agriculture. Hayes has been affiliated with The Ludwig von Mises Institute, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and Liberty Literature Foundation.

Harris did not file biographical information.

The winner of the June 18 primary election will face James Stacy, an Independent and the winner of the Democratic primary. Mary Brannon and Kody Macaulay are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District.

