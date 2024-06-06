Why Tennessee ranks as high risk for gay and transgender people

Tennessee is among the least friendly states towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new assessment.

For the last six years, Out Leadership’s State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index has measured the impact of state government policies and prevalent attitudes on the LGBTQ+ community, weighing factors such as support for young people and families, health access and safety, political and religious attitudes, work environment and employment and nondiscrimination protections.

The average score for the United States has fallen for the third year in a row. In 2024's report, the U.S. scored a 62.77 out of 100 which is a 1.12% drop from 2023's 63.48. According to the study, there were over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in 40 states in 2024.

Data for the index comes from The Movement Advancement Project, The United States Transgender Survey, and The Williams Institute. The USTS data are from the largest national survey of transgender individuals in the U.S.

Here is what the index showed for Tennessee and the rest of the nation.

Is Tennessee a friendly state for LGBTQ+ members?

Glendale United Methodist Church, an LGBTQ-affirming congregation, marches in the 2023 Nashville Pride Parade. (Courtesy of Heather Thomas, a Glendale United Methodist member).

According to Out Leadership's index, no. Tennessee scored a lowly 34 out of a possible score of 100 on the index, making the state a high risk for the LGBTQ community.

While 6.3% of Tennessee residents identify as LGBTQ+, Tennessee is one of the frontrunners in anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes in the nation.

Each state is given scores out of 20 in individual categories. For these categories, the highest Tennessee scored was a 9.4.

Legal and nondiscrimination protection: 2

Youth and family support: 9.4

Political and religious attitudes: 7.6

Health access and safety: 6

Work environment and employment: 9

Since 2015, Tennessee has enacted 21 anti-LGBTQ+ laws which "discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in education, gender-affirming healthcare, legal status, and adoption and foster care."

When looking at the impact of LGBTQ+ discrimination on business talent, Tennessee is at high risk for branding, clientele, talent and future. It is at notable risk for marketing. What this means it that each of these categories are more at risk for businesses in the state of Tennessee as they are missing out on potential employees, customers and expansion if LGBTQ+ members do not feel safe with them.

The study found that Millennial and Gen Z consumers prefer to do business with companies with LGBTQ+ friendly advertising and policies. Fifty-four percent say they’re more likely to choose an LGBTQ+ inclusive brand over a competitor.

What are the least friendly states toward LGBTQ+ members?

Arkansas was the lowest ranked state for the second year in a row with 27 points. This is the lowest score recorded since Out Leadership started their index. Last year, Arkansas scored a 32.

Arkansas scored a 27/100 Louisiana scored a 31.50/100 South Carolina scored a 31.90/100 Oklahoma scored a 33.37/100 Tennessee scored a 34/100

Between the day a Supreme Court opinion suggested American rights to LGBTQ+ relationships and marriages should be reconsidered, and the respective nineteenth and seventh anniversaries of the same court enshrining those rights, OUTMemphis ended pride month with a queer prom celebration at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

What are the most friendly states toward LGBTQ+ members?

New York is the friendliest state for LGBTQ+ members with a score of 93.67. This is New York's fourth year being in the No. 1 spot.

New York scored a 93.67/100 Connecticut scored a 93.27/100 Massachusetts scored a 92/100 New Jersey scored a 90/100 Vermont scored an 89.50/100

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Tennessee ranks as high risk for gay and transgender people