Why Tarrant County may not see summer burn bans? Answer is obvious. Here’s what to know

Residents shouldn’t be surprised to know that no burn bans are being issued this summer, according to Tarrant County Deputy Fire Marshal David Butler.

He is basing his assessment on the record breaking wet spring season North Texas has had. The ground is saturated and a little outdoor burning would not be a problem.

“The Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index as a guide when enacting a burn ban,” Butler told the Star-Telegram. “This index, administered by the Texas Forest Service, determines wildfire potential in each county in Texas.”

Burn bans are when the commissioner’s court regulates outdoor burning. Outdoor burning includes trash fires, fireworks, or prescribed burning of fields. The county issues a burn ban if it feels that the drought conditions combined with outdoor burning poses a danger of igniting a wildfire.

Here’s how burn bans are decided in Tarrant County, Texas

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index measures daily water content, precipitation, and soil moisture measurements. The index ranks municipalities on a score out of 800, Tarrant County currently ranks low. If Tarrant County reaches a higher score, the chances of a burn ban increases.

“Once the index reaches 575, we will consider asking the commissioner’s court to enact a burn ban,” Butler said. “As of today, we are only at 142 due to all the rain.”

For all the fireworks aficionados out there, your Fourth of July pyrotechnics plans are not in jeopardy, thanks to the recent June gloom. In past years when the threat of wildfires was greater, where one can light up fireworks matters.

To burn in Tarrant County, these conditions must be met

But also, burn bans simply don’t apply to fireworks. Butler explains that the Local Government Code does not even mention fireworks. There is a specific statute that gives very limited circumstances for the polytechnics to be banned. Fireworks can be sold starting June 24, until July 4 in the county.

So what is allowed? The Tarrant County Commissioner’s Office has guidelines in place for those who do want to participate in outdoor burning. They recommend that you call the Tarrant County Regional Communication Center, 817-232-980, to register your address and learn about the allowable burn days.

Wind Speed must be under 23 mph.

The person who started the fire must be present for the entirety of the burn with water ready and a phone in hand.

Burning must happen during the day between these times: one hour after sunrise, and one hour before sunset.

Any fire must be lit 300 feet from the nearest neighboring structures or road. Burn must be downwind of the nearby structures and road.

Only brush, tree limbs, grass clippings or leaves generated from your property can be burned. No chemicals, construction material, or heavy oils are allowed in the burn.

A prescribed burn must have a permit and county approval.

Under any burn ban, gas-fired stoves and fire pits are allowed to operate. North Texans don’t have to give up their grill in a drought. As long as flames are in an enclosed, contained area, with water or a fire extinguisher nearby, you are in the clear.