Why I Stopped Waiting for a Partner & Started Traveling the World

From Redbook

One recent morning, I opened Instagram, and up popped one friend with her husband in Barcelona, another friend with her husband in Iceland, and a third friend with her husband in Portugal. For context, that third one also just moved to Amsterdam after the couple spent nine months cavorting through Southeast Asia together. A year ago, the torrent of lovey-dovey selfies would've made me burn with envy-not because they're married and I remain in the online dating morass, but because these women have a buddy with whom to explore parts unknown.

A new survey from Intrepid Travel showed that only 40 percent of people feel comfortable traveling abroad solo, and I get it: The world really is set up for traveling duos. Hotel rooms start with queen-size beds, most organized tours charge a premium for solo travelers, and every damn deal on Travelzoo bases its per-person prices on double occupancy. Not to mention how nice it is to have a date to every meal, a plus-one to every cultural outing, and someone to help you navigate as Google Maps inexplicably decides that you just airlifted yourself off the freeway and chirps, "rerouting!" three times in five minutes. But something happened when I turned 30: I was single and there was so much of the world I wanted to see, I just said screw it, set aside more discretionary dollars, and began traveling with my own damn self.

And it RULES. There's no one at home I terribly miss or need to check in with. Every travel decision is entirely my own, and I wind up meeting so many more cool fellow travelers or locals when I'm not perpetually engrossed in conversation with someone I've been talking to near-constantly for years. I've hooked up with hot dudes in far corners of the world, and I finished my novel with my feet buried in Balinese sand. So many couples do all their traveling together, and no shade, but I can't believe I didn't figure this out sooner.

Don't believe me? Join me on but a few delicious moments from a recent solo trip to Hong Kong. Sure, I had periods of boredom and frustration and grouchiness sprinkled across my weeklong trip (who wouldn't?), but I also had the funnest, freeing-est few days in the company of...me.

Day 0: You know those couples on airplanes who make you switch seats so they can sit together, like they'll slowly begin to smolder and then combust if they're separated by more than a few feet for a few hours? They suck. I board my Cathay Pacific direct flight to Hong Kong (13 hours, baby!), slide on my headphones, and block out the world. Bonus: No one judges me when I keep ordering delicious Cloud Nines, the airline's specialty cocktail.

Day 1: I check in at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, where a welcome note, a box of pretty chocolates, and a few buttery cakes await. This is excellent news, as I love caloric things and dislike sharing. I sit in the window, taking in Hong Kong's most spectacular view (my room is on Floor 109, overlooking Victoria Harbour), and eat my treats one by one.

10 that night: It's late, but my confused circadian rhythm boomerangs around and I get an inconvenient second wind. I hate the idea of tossing and turning when I could be exploring (almost as much as I hate lying wide awake next to a blissfully passed-out partner), so I ask the concierge for ideas and wind up in a cab to Temple Square's night market, a blinky, blustery area with street food, well-dressed teenagers, and row after row of stalls selling tchotchkes and souvenirs. ("This stuff is all probably made in China," I think, eyeing seas of plastic crap, before remembering that makes it...local.)

I wander through, too jetlagged to trust myself to bargain in a foreign currency (just divide by seven!), and am about to hail a cab back when I spot an open-fronted, permanent store crammed with big gemstones, crystals, and spiritual-leaning antiques. I wander in and poke at some singing bowls, too shy to ask about prices. But the owners-a boisterous Indian man and a sweet, smiley Aussie who became friends in Ireland many moons ago-come jangling out from behind the counter to show me how to hold the bowl and wooden mallet, how to strike and then circle it to produce the resonant vibration. The duo brings big, 200-year-old singing bowls out from behind the counter, and soon we're playing those too.