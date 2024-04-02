Why Stanley Spencer’s younger brother is finally getting the recognition he deserves

A new book and museum exhibition devoted to Gilbert Spencer, younger brother of visionary artist Stanley Spencer, aim to cast new light on his life and achievements, and cement his reputation as a significant artist in his own right.

It’s a measure of the neglect he has suffered that this is happening 50 years after his last solo exhibition, towards the end of his life, at The Fine Art Society in Bond Street. His last museum show was in the Reading Museum and Art Gallery, 60 years ago.

Part of Gilbert’s problem was Stanley. They were not rivals. Theirs was a caring, supportive relationship, says art historian Paul Gough, author of the upcoming biography. Gilbert was born in 1892, a year after Stanley, the youngest of 11 children. They were brought up in an eccentric and artistic household in Cookham, Berkshire, their father a music teacher and church organist. Both boys were largely educated at home but found their way to the Slade School of Fine Art in London, Stanley from 1908, Gilbert from 1913.

“Gilbert was undoubtedly overshadowed by his older brother,” says Peyton Skipwith, who curated The Fine Art Society exhibition. Gough writes: “From his earliest days at the Slade School of Fine Art, the challenge for Gilbert was how to emerge from the shadow cast by his brother’s ascending star.” On his arrival at the school, his brother had already won every available prize and scholarship for his brilliant draftsmanship, and his original and intense vision; the school’s professor, Henry Tonks, describing him as “the most original mind of anyone we have had here”.

Posthumous judgments have also been one-sided. Since his death in 1959 – 20 years before his brother’s – there have been institutional shows for Stanley at the Royal Academy, Tate Britain and the Barbican, to name only a few, but none for Gilbert.

Gilbert Spencer's Man at Sluice Gate on the Thames (1932)

However, having looked through boxes of letters and notebooks stored by the Spencer family, Gough concludes that Gilbert has been overlooked and is ripe for rediscovery. At first, Gilbert’s work did sometimes resemble his brother’s, but from the 1920s on he developed a more distinctive touch, and their art diverged. The two were living and working in Dorset together when Gilbert blossomed into a plein air landscape painter while Stanley longed to go back to his studio and indulge his imagination.

“I hated doing landscapes,” Stanley wrote in 1923 to Hilda Carline, the artist he was to marry, and in 1926 to his friend Desmond Chute: “It is strange that I feel so ‘lonely’ when I draw from nature, but it is because no sort of spiritual activity comes into the business.”

Gilbert, on the other hand, found “a natural affinity with the gentle wooded slopes of the Stour, the open vistas, the variegated colours and subtle textures of the Dorset landscape,” writes Gough. A reviewer called his landscapes “well-mannered”, quite different “from his disturbed brother’s”.

Gilbert’s scope was also more varied. As he wrote to John Rothenstein, the director of the Tate: ‘I’m a horizontalist; Stanley is a verticalist. Whereas Stanley’s paintings could be judged from a small group of masterpieces, my work is like a chain with lots of small links.”

Amongst the links were early works such as The Crucifixion (1915) now in the Tate, influenced by his brother. There were also detailed and characterful portraits, lovingly executed landscapes, and, with the Second World War, a series of humorous watercolour drawings of the Home Guard, conjuring comparison today with Dad’s Army.

Gradually, Gilbert distanced himself from Stanley’s spiritual interpretation of life. As he wrote to Rothenstein: “I don’t believe I was ever truly religious. For a time Stanley was able to impart his religious sense to me, but I rarely had much to do with the deeper levels – religion and philosophy.”

To what extent Gilbert’s work may catch up with Stanley’s in the marketplace is a matter of conjecture. When Stanley’s The Crucifixion broke the £1 million barrier at auction in 1990, Gilbert’s record was a mere £5,000. Stanley’s record is now more than £6 million, Gilbert’s just £37,500 for a 1932 painting, Man at a Sluice Gate on the Thames, which will be in the museum show.

The question now is whether the book and the exhibition will revive interest in his work. Being a museum exhibition, nothing is for sale; but exhibits, particularly those on loan from the Gilbert Spencer estate, managed by the dealers Liss Llewellyn, may be available after it. Certainly, the art trade is watching to see if the book and show trigger sales and an upward price movement.

Paul Liss, director of Liss Llewellyn, believes that auction prices are low, because the best work is not surfacing for sale. If it did, he says, we could see a six-figure price.

Gilbert Spencer is at Abbot Hall Gallery, Kendal, until June 29; Gilbert Spencer: The Life and Work of a Very English Artist by Paul Gough is published by Yale University Press

Discovered on a cottage wall: Ben Nicholson's Untitled Mural (1947)

A Fake or Fortune find is put to the test at auction

One of the more challenging proposals put to Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce in their BBC art series Fake or Fortune? was in 2022 when they were presented with an abstract mural painting believed to have been made by the highly collectible modern British artist Ben Nicholson. The mural was painted onto the wall of a cottage in Surrey, previously owned by Frederick Staite Murray, whose brother, the artist/potter William Staite Murray, was a friend of Nicholson’s.

So could the mural possibly have been made by Nicholson, who was said to have stayed in the cottage? The style was certainly similar, but experts needed confirm the attribution. If right, cottage owners Ian and Julie Herrington were told by art dealer Mould that it could be worth up to £200,000. If not, just “valueless, pretty decoration”.

One theory they had to shake off was that it was a joint effort between Nicholson and Murray, but by the end of the programme, the BBC’s Nicholson expert confirmed it was by Nicholson. Would Mould’s valuation stand up? On April 11, we will find out when Lay’s auctioneers in Cornwall offer it for sale with a £40,000-£80,000 estimate.

The art market great bowing out after four decades at the top

At a salubrious restaurant in Mayfair last week, staff from Phillips, the world’s number three auctioneers, gathered behind closed doors to honour their European chairman and expert in postwar and contemporary art, Hugues Joffre, who was announcing his retirement.

A descendant of French First World War hero Marshal Joffre, Hugues’ track record in the art market is second to none. During the boom of the late 1980s, he ran Sotheby’s contemporary department, breaking records for European postwar avant-garde artists, from Yves Klein and Jean Fautrier to Serge Poliakoff and Karel Appel.

In 1993, he moved to Christie’s, where he presided until 2015, when he left for Phillips at the behest of his former CEO at Christie’s, Ed Dolman, who was upping expertise levels at the auction house in an effort to challenge the duopoly. Among those Joffre taught along the way were Brett Gorvy, Philippe Ségalot and Elena Geuna, chief power brokers and advisers to the art world’s most influential collector, François Pinault. It was typical of Joffre to exit without fanfare, promising he will still be active in the market.