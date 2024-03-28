Why is it so smoky in Springfield? Here's what's causing lower air quality

The air in southwest Missouri is noticeably smoky and hazy today. Turns out prescribed burns west of us in eastern Kansas and northeast Oklahoma are at fault.

Raychel Nelson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Springfield, said the smoke is moving through the southwest part of the state, north into central Missouri and then up into Illinois. The specific burns happening today will only last until the end of the day, meaning the smoke from these burns is expected to move out throughout the day. Modeling smoke is difficult and a lot depends on how extensive and lengthy the burns are.

"To our knowledge none of these fires are particularly large or expected to last for a very long time. They're all prescribed, kind of contained and planned fires," Nelson said.

As for the following days, air quality and additional fires remain uncertain. With dry conditions expected to stretch into tomorrow, Nelson said more prescribed burns could be a possibility, though likely not to the extent as has been seen today.

If any burns take place south of the Ozarks tomorrow, the wind could carry the smoke into Springfield and the surrounding area again.

"It will be really windy tomorrow compared to today. So that can help fire spread, but it can also kind of help dissipate the smoke faster," Nelson said. "I don't anticipate it could be as noticeable tomorrow, but it is something that can change quickly."

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, the current air quality in Springfield is moderate, one category below good. The primary pollutant in the air is particulate matter 2.5, fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller that are usually found in smoke and are pose the greatest risk to health, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

